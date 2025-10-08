Florida man with thermos inserted in body caught sneaking it into Polk County Jail: ‘Put it up the exit ramp'

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a man tried to smuggle a thermos into the jail by having it inserted inside of him. Walter Frymire, 51, was initially accused of being naked in a public park. Judd said a deputy likely saved Frymire’s life by arresting him because he was taken to a hospital where a specialist removed the thermos.



A Florida man who is no stranger to the law wound up back in jail and the subject of one of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s most unusual "Morning Briefings" due to how he tried to smuggle a thermos inside the jail.

Judd said the ordeal began with a complaint about a naked man at a park.

"We got a call that he was naked inside of a restroom at a public park, so we asked – is he naked or buck naked?" You can be naked and still have your socks on, but if you’re buck naked you are totally naked," Judd explained.

When a deputy arrived, he said Walter Frymire, 51, had all of his clothes on, so the deputy escorted him out of the park.

The deputy explained to Frymire that he wasn’t going to be arrested even though people saw him without any clothes on, because he was giving him a break.

Judd said Frymire then crossed the street and hopped up on the railroad train track and trespassed again, so the deputy arrested him.

Frymire had 25 prior arrests and had been to state prison five times, according to Judd.

The sheriff explained that all arrestees are put through a body scanner to make sure they aren’t trying to bring guns and knives and drugs into the jail.

Judd said Frymire brought a thermos into the jail.

"That’s right, he put it up the exit ramp. You know what I mean," the sheriff said with a knowing look in his eyes.

Judd added, "We said ‘Dude! What are you doing here?’ He said, ‘Well, I put that inside my body.’ He didn’t swallow it twenty-four hours earlier."

Judd said the deputy likely saved his life even though Frymire threatened to kill the deputy for arresting him.

"We had to take him to the hospital," Judd explained. "They had to find a specialist. It was quite the ordeal, but he’s thermos-less in the county jail today."