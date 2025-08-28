Florida man wakes woman up by mumbling next to her bed, deputies catch him sleeping in her car: WCSO

The Brief Deputies in Walton County say Elijah Spencer woke up a sleeping woman as he mumbled next to her bed early Tuesday. The homeowner told investigators that Spencer stole some of her snack foods, then went into her car and slept in the backseat. Deputies say they arrested Spencer after pulling him out of the vehicle.



Deputies in the Florida Panhandle say a man's bizarre journey through a stranger's home, then to her car, ended with him catching a ride to jail.

The backstory:

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, a woman called 911 from her home near DeFuniak Springs around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers she woke up to a man standing next to her bed, mumbling and appearing disoriented.

The woman told deputies she yelled at the man, later identified as 40-year-old Elijah Spencer, at which point he walked out the back door.

Deputies say the homeowner later found that Spencer had left articles of his clothing in her home and some prepackaged snacks had been eaten.

She then went outside to check her vehicle and found him asleep in the backseat, according to WCSO.

Investigators say they pulled Spencer out of the car after he refused to get out on his own.

What's next:

Spencer faces the following charges:

Burglary of an occupied dwelling

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance

Criminal mischief

Resisting an officer without violence