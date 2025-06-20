Florida man who drove through restaurant to charge his EV caught a different kind of charge: MCSO

The Brief A Florida man is accused of driving through a restaurant to try to charge his electric car at the bar. Evan Scott Bobal, 23, is now facing criminal charges. In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office said, "We appreciate the outstanding teamwork that brought this unusual case to a close—and remind everyone: restaurants are for dining, not docking your vehicle."



A Florida man accused of driving his electric car through a popular Palm Beach County restaurant to ‘charge up’ his car at the bar is facing criminal charges.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, last month Evan Scott Bobal, 23, drove his vehicle through the popular Harry and the Natives restaurant in Hobe Sound in the middle of the night, moving tables aside to try to get to a charger.

Investigators said surveillance video from inside the restaurant helped them identify Bobal as the suspect.

Detectives got a warrant for burglary and attempted theft, which was served this week with the help of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force.

Bobal’s bond is set at $12,500.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office said, "We appreciate the outstanding teamwork that brought this unusual case to a close—and remind everyone: restaurants are for dining, not docking your vehicle."

