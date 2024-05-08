Florida man yells ‘I have a cold’ before spitting in Walmart clerk’s face during item return dispute: FCSO

A convicted felon who was recently caught on camera hurling racial slurs and spewing profanity at a deputy after allegedly spitting on a Walmart clerk has not learned to manage his anger, according to the Flagler County sheriff.

A deputy was called to a Palm Coast Walmart shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Friday to investigate a battery complaint.

The deputy says he spoke with a Walmart employee who said she was involved in an altercation with a customer, later identified as 37-year-old Channing Cooks, when he tried to return an item without a receipt.

The employee told the investigator that Cooks lunged at her and repeatedly spat in her face while yelling, ‘I have a cold!’

Cooks is accused of spitting on a Walmart clerk. Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Investigators used the agency’s real-time crime center to track Cooks’ vehicle at a CVS.

Deputies say Cooks told them that the Walmart situation was a misunderstanding and that he inadvertently sneezed on the victim while talking with her about exchanging baby formula.

After looking at surveillance video from the Walmart, deputies arrested Cooks for battery. During the drive to the jail, cameras captured him shouting profanity and racial slurs at a deputy, but after arriving, authorities say he apologized.

While being taken to jail, Cooks is seen on camera yelling profanity and racial slurs at a deputy. Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Cooks, who served 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbery with a deadly weapon in Putnam County and in 2006, was arrested in 2018 for domestic battery and in 2019 for violation of probation.

"This convicted felon did not learn a thing about managing his anger since his time in prison," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "His violent behavior escalated what should have been a simple discussion about returning a product, instead he spit in an employee’s face and continued to berate a Deputy Sheriff on his way to jail. He had his chance to cool down at the Green Roof Inn, but if he doesn’t learn to avoid altercations, he will find himself back behind bars."

