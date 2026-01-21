‘Florida Man’s home’ in Pinellas Park could become Airbnb under new owners

The Brief The new owners of a Pinellas Park house dubbed "Florida Man's home" have plans to turn it into an Airbnb. The house is currently under contract. The home has a pirate cave, a 1950s-themed room with a classic car the addition was built around and more.



Growing up, Jena Spencer’s house was the neighborhood playground.

"My friends would start wanting to come over to my house more often, and it was like a party kind of thing and people wanted to play hide and seek in the house," she said.

The backstory:

The Pinellas Park home's interior was designed by her parents’ imagination, leaving no detail untouched. What started as 800 square feet grew into 4,100 square feet and 22 rooms total — each with their own eclectic theme.

Pictured: Jena Spencer's parents.

There are two bedrooms, a studio apartment and two bathrooms.

Spencer said it all started in the 1980s. Her dad wanted to build a hallway from the house to the pool — but not just any hallway.

"We had also just gotten back from Disney World, and so that inspired the haunted pirate's cave," she said.

Her dad built a pirate cave with a suspension bridge to get into it. From there, they added a space-age themed kitchen and a saloon with a poker room.

"My dad played poker with his friends and his brother up until the week before he passed," Spencer said.

There’s also a jacuzzi down the hall and a massive sound system when you walk in the door too.

"He was a musician who was very much into music, so he is very proud of this area. He would have speakers throughout the house," Spencer said.

Another room’s theme revolves around the 1950s. Spencer said her dad bought a classic car and built that addition to the house around the car. Spencer said her dad also built the theater upstairs for the family of musicians, which is her favorite part.

"Every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, after dinner, it was like we immediately would just start singing and playing together, so that's definitely one of my favorite rooms," she said.

The backyard has a Jaws tribute, shuffleboard and used to have a Hollywood sign. Juke boxes and notes from family, friends and visitors are around the home.

What they're saying:

"Our house was so full of life," Spencer said. "We just constantly had people over the house. There was never a dull moment. Every Saturday night, it was game night at our house and tons of friends would come over, and they'd play win-lose-or-draw and cards. And, you know, every Christmas, we'd have a big, huge open house on Christmas Day. People would, tons of people would come over. We'd had bartenders and staff. And, you know, it was just always parties and hanging out with friends and family. I love that that was my life."

"We talk so much about my dad, because it is, you know, his mind and his creation, but my mom was really the heart behind it. I'm going to get emotional. She was like the perfect person for my dad, because she was so supportive and just so loving and welcoming to everybody," Spencer said.

Her parents died in 2023, and Spencer said the home’s upkeep is too much for her, so she’s selling the home.

"It’s very bittersweet," she said.

What's next:

The home is under contract, and the new owners plan to turn it into an Airbnb, so more people can experience all that it has to offer.

"I'm so glad that this house can now have a new chapter, and more people can come and experience what I've experienced my whole life," Spencer said.