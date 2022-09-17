Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Highlands County kids

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl who were last seen in Sebring.

Authorities are searching for Jesse "JJ" Begin, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. They are also looking for Lynette "Nette" Begin, who is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown and brown eyes.

Lynette may be wearing a black shirt and black shorts. The children were last seen in the area of the 1200th block of Whisper Lake Boulevard in Sebring, Florida.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.