Florida National Cemetery volunteers highlight the cost of freedom ahead of America's 250th anniversary

The Brief A husband and wife are dedicating their time to supporting families at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. The couple helps visitors navigate the grounds and locate grave sites to honor fallen service members. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the volunteers remind the community of the true cost of freedom.



A Navy veteran and his wife are spending their days honoring fallen heroes at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell as the nation prepares for America’s 250th anniversary. The couple guides families through the grounds to ensure every veteran's sacrifice is remembered.

Honoring Bushnell veterans

What we know:

Fred and Carol Ewalt volunteer at the Florida National Cemetery, assisting families during deeply personal visits to the national grounds. Fred Ewalt, a 20-year Navy veteran who served as a submariner, helps locate grave sites and drives a golf cart for people needing mobility assistance.

Carol Ewalt focuses on making families feel welcome and supported during what can be an emotional visit to the property. The site serves as the final resting place for thousands of veterans and eligible family members, including Medal of Honor recipients whose headstones feature gold lettering.

Meaning behind milestones

What they're saying:

The Ewalts believe every grave marker represents a profound life of service, noting that many service members gave up moments with their families.

"I enjoy volunteering here, because it's a chance for me to help veterans and their families," Fred Ewalt said. "It's a wonderful service."

With the historic milestone approaching, the couple emphasizes that the country's freedom relies entirely on the sacrifices made by those buried at the cemetery.

"The reason I think this place and others like it should be celebrated is because without these people lying here, we wouldn't have a 250th anniversary of America," Fred Ewalt said.