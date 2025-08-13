Florida officials to vote on first black bear hunt in 10 years

The Brief FWC commissioners are meeting on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss rules for a proposed 3-week bear hunt. This would be the first time in 10 years that hunting black bears would be permitted in Florida. FWC officials say a hunt is necessary for population control, but it has received fierce backlash from animal welfare and wildlife protection groups.



Florida wildlife officials are meeting on Wednesday to discuss rules for a proposed three-week bear hunt in December.

Commissioners with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say this time around would have "a more structured format" than a hunt held a decade ago.

What we know:

The proposed rules would include a lottery-style permitting process and up to 187 bears being killed in four designated areas of the state.

The rules would also include guidelines to encourage hunters to kill male bears. State data on the 2015 black bear hunt showed 60% of the 305 bears killed were female, including 36 lactating mothers. Opponents say those deaths contributed to the deaths of scores of orphaned cubs.

Wildlife welfare groups have suggested FWC officials also ban the use of hounding, baiting, and archery during the hunt to minimize suffering and stress for the animals.

The backstory:

Florida's black bear was once designated a threatened species, but according to the FWC, its population has come back from just several hundred bears in the 1970s to over 4,000 today.

Regulated black bear hunting occurred in Florida in the 1930s and continued until 1994. Hunting was closed until 2015 when it was reopened for a one-week period. No bear hunting seasons have been open since 2015.

The 2015 bear hunt was stopped short and sparked public outcry when 305 black bears were killed by hunters in a two-day period.

What they're saying:

FWC Chief Conservation Officer George Warthen says the proposed hunt is an additional method to manage bears as they coexist with humans.

"Hunting in North America is used to manage game species for their benefit into the future," said Warthen. "For bears in Florida, we look at it the same way. If we have a species, how can we ensure their healthy survival in Florida, how they coexist with people and how people interact?"

But wildlife advocates call the proposal nothing more than a trophy hunt, and say it's counterintuitive to decades of conservation efforts.

"For a lot of Floridians, hunting bears is like hunting manatees. This is a species that we put a lot of effort into bringing back from the brink of extinction, and despite what our opponents want to say the bears in Florida are not back to where they should be," said James Scott, campaign coordinator for Speak Up For Wildlife.

State Rep. Lindsay Cross, whose district includes St. Petersburg, recently sent a letter to FWC commissioners opposing the proposed hunt. To read it, click here.

"The majority of the negative interactions between the Florida black bear and humans are due to habitat encroachment and failure of humans to properly contain garbage and waste. The Commission should redirect its attention to supporting programs to reduce attractants to bears rather than green-light a trophy hunt."

The FWC has compiled a list of FAQs. You can check it out by clicking here.

