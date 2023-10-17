Tampa police searching for hit-and-run driver, Florida one of the most dangerous states for cyclists

article

Tampa Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Causeway Boulevard.

It happened early Monday morning close to the Shrimp Docks. Tampa police say a driver in a dark-colored 2016 to 2019 Honda Civic hit a man on a bicycle, and then kept going.

"The vehicle sustained front passenger damage, including the plastic casing around headlight, broken fog light out and side marker completely knocked out," said Verliz Williams with Tampa Police.

Investigators previously stated that they believe the hit-and-run occurred between 12 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police aren't naming the victim only saying he was on a blue Huffy bike. For avid riders like Justin Ramirez, who works at City Bike Tampa, the story of another bicyclist being hit by a car, is unfortunately nothing new.

Floridians should be extra cautious when riding their bikes.

"Just look a little harder, it’s not that hard to pay attention. I know with cell phone and all the distractions of life it’s easy to lose sight on the road, it happens far too often at this point," Ramirez shared.

In fact, according to federal data, Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. The deadly accidents are 163% percent higher than the national average here.

Ramirez said riding safely with proper gear and a helmet and staying vigilant, is key.

"Just don’t assume they see you, ride as defensively as you possibly can," he said.