Motorcyclist killed in crash on W Sligh Avenue, police say

article

On Saturday afternoon, a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Tampa, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at about 4:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of W Sligh Avenue.

The crash involved a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai was turning left to head eastbound on W. Sligh Ave, when the driver of the Kawasaki, who was traveling westbound on W. Sligh Ave, collided with the driver side of the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old, passed away due to their injuries, police said.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

There are no criminal charges at this time, according to police.