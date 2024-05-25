Florida Orchestra performs Mahler’s Second Symphony in season finale

Concert halls all over the Tampa Bay area will be shaking as The Florida Orchestra performs Gustav Mahler’s Second Symphony this weekend in their season finale, along with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay.

FOX 13 got an inside look at the orchestra's rehearsal earlier this week in Tampa. Music Director Michael Francis calls the piece the "blockbuster" of classical music, featuring a large orchestra, brass section, choir, and soloists.

"It’s one of those artistic and musical ‘bucket list’ pieces. Everyone must see and hear this at one point in their life."

The piece takes listeners though the death of a hero, the search for the meaning of life, and ends with a vision of hope and purpose. Mahler was born in 19th Century Austria and battled many traumas in his life including the loss of half of his 12 siblings at an early age.

"You feel the macabre and terror. But despite the subject matter, the most compelling aspect of this is the moment the choir comes in at the end. You feel the clouds part and get a glimpse of ‘something else.’"

The piece, also dubbed the "Resurrection Symphony" also has special meaning to musician David Smith, the principal French horn player. Smith lost his brother a decade ago, the very night he was to play Mahler’s Second Symphony for the first time.

"I can see him setting way up in the balcony by himself in the dark. He’s just enjoying the concert and I love playing this for him."

Smith says for the best musical experience, attendees should come to the concert with an open mind and allow themselves to be vulnerable.

"You will feel emotionally drained by the end."

Mahler’s Second Symphony will be performed on Saturday, May 25th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg and Sunday, May 26th at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. For times, tickets and a look at next season's musical calendar, click here.

