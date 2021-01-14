Florida Polytech University professor gains international attention for coronavirus research

A Florida Polytechnic University professor is being recognized worldwide for his research on the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization is publishing the work of assistant chemistry professor Dr. Ajeet Kaushik and his team in an international database.

The information will be seen by thousands of organizations and companies that could possibly take his ideas and make them a reality.

"I am feeling humbled and I am very much thankful to everyone," he commented to FOX 13.

Kaushik has come up with a concept for a portable COVID-19 saliva test that yields results in as little as half an hour.

"This rapid test could be handheld," said the professor. "A very tiny testing system where we could go anywhere and test any patient...possibly even to a patient's home."

He is has come up with a way to use nanotechnology to more effectively deliver the coronavirus vaccine or medication to organs and areas of the body that are now less accessible.

"Then we can selectively trap this virus and eliminate this virus completely," he explained.

Kaushik doesn’t get paid for his discoveries. Neither does the university. But he says the personal satisfaction he gets knowing that he has hopefully played a role in conquering the pandemic is immense.

"To be honest with you, this is a time when everybody wants to do something," he said.

