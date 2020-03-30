Florida public school campuses to remain closed through April

On-campus classes for Florida students won’t resume before May 1, the state Department of Education announced Monday. That’s two weeks later than the previous target.

Florida’s public school campuses have already been closed for more than two weeks as the state tries to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. While most counties were on spring break during part of that time, each county is now being tasked with getting online classes running for all students.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously directed the state’s schools to use any available funds to provide tablets or laptops for all students who need them. Distribution began in some counties last week and is still underway in others.

After a “set up for success” week last week, online classes officially got underway in Hillsborough County on Monday, but glitches with the online learning platform continued to plague some students. The district asked for patience as the Edsby system adjusted to the heavy load.

It was not immediately clear what effect the new delay would have on the academic calendar. The governor already announced that there would be no more statewide tests this school year, and requirements for graduation and promotion, along with final course grades, will be evaluated as though those tests did not exist.

Meanwile, state-provided lunches remain available for students at certain schools in each county.

