Florida Python Challenge aims to remove invasive species from Everglades

If you're looking to earn some extra cash or make what would surely be an unforgettable memory, the Florida Python Challenge might be for you.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hosts the competition every year in the Florida everglades. The purpose is to remove the invasive Burmese python from the everglades – which wildlife advocates say harms the ecosystem, because it has no natural enemy.

Up to $30,000 in prizes will be up for grabs.

"Non-Native species shouldn't be in our environment, because they do cause negative effects. They're not meant to be our native species. They don't have a defense against these species," FWC Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator McKayla Spencer said.

All participants interested in taking part must take the free 30-minute online training, pass the quiz by getting an 85% or higher and then pay the $25 registration fee.

"Their detectability is very low, but we always tell participants every python removed makes a difference, that's one less python out there eating our native wildlife," Spencer said.

According to FWC, Burmese pythons are one of the most concerning invasive species in Everglades National Park, because they compete with native wildlife for food disrupting Florida's natural ecosystem.

"The real goal and aim is at raising awareness about invasive species in Florida and their negative impacts to our native wildlife, so we're doing this essentially by engaging the public in active conservation through the control of an invasive species such as the Burmese python," Spencer said.