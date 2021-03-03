Questions remain as Florida releases COVID-19 vaccine form for ‘extremely vulnerable’

Florida Governor Ron Desantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning at a SunTrust Bank in Zephyrhills.

While his office did not immediately say what specifically he will be discussing, there are still questions surrounding some of the governor's recent announcements, including an executive order for "extremely vulnerable" Floridians hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health released a new form late Tuesday for doctors to fill out. The form is supposed to certify a determination of "extreme vulnerability," but it has already caused some confusion because it does not define what an "extreme vulnerability" is.

Just days before this executive order, the governor gave the green light for medically-vulnerable people to get the shot at pharmacies and doctor’s offices with no mention of any further eligibility requirements.

FDOH said it would begin using the new doctor's form Wednesday but it's unclear whether people claiming extreme vulnerability who don't have the form will be turned away at vaccination sites.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS: ‘Vulnerable’ Florida residents with physician recommendation can receive vaccine at pharmacies, governor says

Another concern is fraud. It’s unclear how or if the state health department will verify the signatures of the doctors and their license number before patients get the shot. It’s also unclear why the agency released the form to the public instead of just making it available for physicians.

LINK: The "COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability" form can be found here

Another big question is whether Governor Desantis will open vaccine eligibility to Florida teachers of all ages. The question comes as President Joe Biden this week emphasized the need to get kids back in school for in-person learning. He is challenging states to give every teacher at least one dose by the end of March.

Florida is now offering the vaccine to educators age 50 and older, but the president wants teachers of all ages getting the shot by the end of this month.

He said starting next week, the federal government will provide doses through its pharmacy program, allowing teachers, staff, and childcare workers to sign up for an appointment at a pharmacy in their area.

Governor Desantis is set to speak at 9 a.m.

