Senior vaccination pods open in Polk, Pasco counties

Florida opened two senior vaccination pods for those who are 65 and older, the governor announced Wednesday. Both are in Polk and Pasco counties.

Seniors were lined up Wednesday morning at the SunTrust Bank, located at 5435 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills waiting for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Another vaccine pod opened at the Four Lakes Golf Club -- where residents are at least 55 years of age -- located at 990 La Quinta Boulevard in Winter Haven.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the new pods from the SunTrust building, saying both sites will administer 3,300 Pfizer doses over the next three days. He said the seniors chosen for the Pasco County location were on a waiting list through CDR Mcguire.

He said the goal is to increase the number of seniors who are vaccinated in Pasco and Polk counties.

"If you look at all the metrics, we’re one of the top in the country in vaccinating seniors," the governor said. "But in Pasco, we’re at 42% of seniors. So, we want to get it over 50%."

In addition, the governor said starting Thursday, the following Walgreen locations in Pasco will begin taking vaccination appointments:

12028 Majestic Boulevard in Hudson

6429 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills

Those who are eligible for the vaccine can sign up on Walgreens.com. DeSantis said the pharmacy's goal is to hold 80 appointments per day during the week and 60 on Saturdays and Sundays.