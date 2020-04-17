Florida reports 1,400 new coronavirus cases Friday; largest single-day increase yet

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 1,413 Friday as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 24,753.

The number of deaths has reached 726, an increase of 40 since the morning and 58 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Manatee County reported nine new deaths, Sarasota reported four deaths, Pinellas reported two, and Polk reported one.

Of the 24,753 cases, 24,066 are Florida residents while 687 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 924

Pinellas: 565

Sarasota: 274

Manatee: 326

Sumter: 120

Polk: 316

Citrus: 82

Hernando: 83

Pasco: 192 (unexplained drop of 1)

Highlands: 66

DeSoto: 23

Hardee: 4

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Friday, 3,649 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

A total of 236,503 people have been tested in the state as of Friday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

After several days of new cases in Florida trending downward, Thursday's total was the highest number of new cases in 10 days. Friday's total appeared to be the highest single-day increase yet.

Gov. Ron DeSeantis said private testing labs, which perform most of the tests in the state, are under no obligation to report the number of tests they have performed until the results are in, which can sometimes take days.

Meanwhile, three people were reported dead and dozens have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Seminole nursing home. Eighteen patients have been tranferred to hospitals.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

