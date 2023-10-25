Florida orders ban of pro-Palestine groups on state's public campuses

Florida's university system, in conjunction with Governor Ron DeSantis, ordered the deactivation of chapters of a pro-Palestine group on the state's campuses.

In an October 24 letter, Chancellor Ray Rodrigues ordered the shutdown of two chapters of the National Students for Justice in Palestine (National SJP). The letter referenced two chapters of this organization in the state.

The letter cites that it is a felony under Florida law to "knowingly provide material support … to a designated foreign terrorist organization" and claims that the National SJP group has affirmatively identified with the Hamas attack on Israel.

This act comes weeks after the stirring of conflict in Israel resulting in thousands of deaths to Israelis and Palestines.