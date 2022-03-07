Florida Senate expected to vote Monday on 'Don't Say Gay' bill during final week of legislative session

It's the final week of Florida's legislative session and some key bills are already heading to the governor's desk while others are ready for its last hurdle in the days ahead – that includes the Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics have called the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Supporters say it would bolster parental rights.

The Senate will hold a floor session and is scheduled to take up the controversial measure (HB 1557) that would prohibit school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grade levels – from kindergarten through 3rd grade. For higher grade levels, the proposal calls for such instruction to be age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate as determined by state academic standards.

Students and faith leaders are planning a rally in Tallahassee this morning to protest before the Senate’s scheduled vote at 10 a.m. The bill has already passed in the Florida House.

"How many parents want their kindergartners to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction? And so I think those are very young kids. I think the legislature is basically trying to give parents assurance that, you know, they're going to be able to go and this stuff's not going to be there," explained Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.

The bill has sparked waves of protests at schools across the state with students and faculty staging walkouts and rallies.

In addition to restrictions on classroom discussion, the bill would also limit confidentiality between students and school staff, which many worry will have a chilling effect on all LGBTQ discussion, further reinforcing stigma and marginalizing an already vulnerable group of students.

If the bill passes in the Senate today, it will be on the governor's desk for him to sign into law.