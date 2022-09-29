Wind causes widespread power outages, damage across Tampa Bay area

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:16 AM EDT until THU 3:30 AM EDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:50 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Wind causes widespread power outages, damage across Tampa Bay area

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 1:17AM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm.

Hurricane Ian made landfall around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, near Sanibel Island and Captiva Island in Southwest Florida, as a strong Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Ian becomes Category 1 as it moves over Central Florida

Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto shows how nearly 20" of rain in some parts of Central Florida will dump while Hurricane Ian moves across the state.

The area was somewhat caught off guard after the storm's projected path began to shift south a day before. Residents had little time to evacuate their homes before feet of water rushed in.

Watch storm chasers try to stand in 150mph winds in Southwest Florida

Video from Joel Franco shows storm chasers and weather reporters on the street in Punta Gorda as the storm blew through. At one point, a quick-moving tree branch trips up meteorologist Jim Cantore. Courtesy Storyful

Those living in Sarasota and Charlotte counties watched storm surge predictions nearly double over a 24-hour period, swapping forecasts with Tampa Bay. 

In Placida, Florida, a multi-level structure at Gasparilla Marina collapsed, destroying dozens of boats.

Gasparilla Marina damaged during Hurricane Ian

Track changes caught some off guard

For days, the National Hurricane Center emphasized a high level of uncertainty for Ian's projected path toward Florida's west coast. Still, many areas hardest-hit by the storm were not included in some forecast cones in the week before the storm.

Image 1 of 9

Tropical Storm Ian's cone of uncertainty as of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24

After the storm's path became clear, residents from Lee to Pinellas counties watched live radar views closely while bracing for the storm's impacts.

In Tampa Bay area counties, power outages, flooded roads and downed trees posed hazards for more than a million residents Wednesday night. 

Wind takes down trees, power across Hillsborough County from Hurricane Ian

FOX 13's Haley Hinds shows the damage left by Hurricane Ian across Hillsborough County, including Tampa.

In Pinellas County, Duke Electric Company was already working overtime to remove any live power lines that had been broken by trees or other debris. 

Hurricane Ian leaves hazards for residents

Duke said Around 10,000 crews were mobilized from other states to help restore power. They'll start with any major lines and transformers that knock out power to large areas. Duke said it installed so-called self-healing technology on half of their lines, which they hope will prevent millions of customers from having to go without electricity.

People run for cover when transformers explode

Folks ran for cover when electric transformers sent sparks flying as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Courtesy: Robert Gardner

In Manatee County, gusty and sustained winds damaged boats docked in coastal areas. 

Trees came down, streetlights went dark, and signs leaned after the winds pushed through. Officials urged residents to stay home if possible while crews worked to clean up debris and restore electricity.

Manatee County residents brace for long night as Ian moves past

Hurricane Ian battered Florida's southwest coast Wednesday. Residents in Manatee County were somewhat relieved to be spared of the storm's worst impacts, but they will still spend at least one night in the dark with widespread power outages.

Shelter in place

Streetlights came off their lines in Ybor City, prompting Tampa police and Hillsborough County officials to urge residents to shelter in place through Thursday morning. 

The Tampa Police Department posted dashcam video as the streetlight crashed to the ground. 

Streetlight comes down in Ybor City during Hurricane Irma

The Tampa Police Department posted video of a streetlight coming down due to wind from Hurricane Ian, warning people to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary.

Across Hillsborough County, huge trees took out fences and power lines. The sound of chainsaws is expected the day after a major storm by Florida natives and longtime residents. 

One home in Thonotosassa had a tree crash through and crush their car, too.

Tree topples onto home in Thonotosassa, crushing a resident's car

It might be the case for days as huge trees litter yards and streets across the area. 

Residents asked to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian passes

FOX 13's Aaron Mesmer shows more reasons residents are being asked to stay home as Hurricane Ian continues to down trees, knock out power, and create flooding and impassible roads.

Widespread power outages 

Power outages will also be the case around inland counties for at least a few days. As of midnight Thursday, 

Duke Energy reported 280,000 power outages across Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, and Polk counties. 

Withlacoochee River Electric Company reported 14,000 outages in Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, and Polk counties.

250K without power in Sarasota County

Crews say it will be a while before it's safe enough to get out and repair downed lines. They ask customers to be patient as they wait out the storm.

Florida Power and Light had 410,000 customers in DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

Lakeland Electric had 60,000 customers without power.

And Tampa Electric Company reported 277,000 customers without electricity in Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties.

More than 1 million without power across Tampa Bay area

Hurricane Ian knocked out power for more than a million customers in the Bay Area.

Worst to come for Central Florida

Polk County was in the middle of the storm early Thursday. Rainfall totals were nearing 20-inches in some parts of Central Florida. 

Hurricane Ian was forecast to move northeast across the state overnight into Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals as of 11:30 Wednesday night

The ECMWF rain forecast showed lower predicted totals earlier in the evening, putting Polk and Highlands County residents on edge for what was to come.

European Model projected rainfall totals Saturday at 10 p.m.

Sustained winds had slowed significantly early Thursday morning but gusts up to 60 miles per hour were still being reported at 1 a.m. The continued wind and rain would leave flooding and power outages behind for hundreds of thousands more residents.

By Thursday evening, Ian was expected to downgrade to a tropical storm and move out over the Atlantic Ocean. 

The storm was projected to again make landfall Friday, this time on the East Coast over South Carolina.