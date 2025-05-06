Florida state senator appears to faint during news conference with DeSantis

The Brief A Florida state senator appeared to faint during a news conference with DeSantis on Tuesday afternoon. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo was near Garcia at the time and was able to guide her into a seat on the stage. Garcia was able to compose herself and continued her address during the press conference.



Florida State Senator Lleana Garcia appeared to faint after saying she didn't feel well while speaking during a press conference hosted by Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

The state's surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo was near Garcia at the time and was able to help her out.

"We've got you, we've got you, we've got you," Ladapo said as he guided her into a seat on the stage.

Garcia was able to compose herself and continued her address during the press conference.

"Are you kidding, this was my moment. I could not," she said. "Nerveracking, but this was my moment and I so appreciate your grace, Governor DeSantis."

Garcia is a republican, and she serves District 36 in southern Florida.

The backstory:

Before Garcia spoke, DeSantis announced that he is banning fluoride in Florida's drinking water.

