Florida Supreme Court rejects Hillsborough County's transportation tax hike

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday tossed out a 2018 ballot initiative approved by Hillsborough County voters to increase a sales tax for transportation projects.

Justices, in a 4-1 decision, said the ballot measure violated state law by directing how proceeds from the tax hike should be spent.

The court said state law gives the county commission the power to allocate such money.

The 21-page majority opinion, written by Chief Justice Charles Canady, said the violation of state law invalidated the entire ballot measure because the tax increase could not be separated --- or, in legal terms, severed --- from the plan for spending the money.

"The tax and the distribution scheme form an interlocking plan," Canady wrote in the opinion joined by Justices Ricky Polston, Alan Lawson and Carlos Muniz. "They are functionally dependent. The purpose of the voters in levying a tax that is designed to be distributed and used in a specified manner --- with elaborate provisions to implement and enforce that design --- is thwarted if the tax is levied but the provisions approved by the voters governing the distribution and use of the tax are set aside. The voters supported taxing with controls on spending the proceeds of the tax. They should not be saddled with the taxing without having the benefit of the controls."

But Justice Jorge Labarga dissented, pointing to what he said was court precedent setting a "high bar for declining severability." As a result, he indicated the part of the initiative approving the tax increase should remain in place.

"The amendment presented to the voters, despite the invalidation of significant portions of its provisions, still adequately defined its primary purpose: to provide funding for transportation infrastructure," Labarga wrote. "A majority of voters in Hillsborough County understood it as such and expressed their desire to support it."

Justices John Couriel and Jamie Grosshans did not take part in the case.