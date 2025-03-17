Florida teens last seen paddle boarding to Cedar Key missing
CEDAR KEY, Fla. - A search is underway for two teen girls who didn't return from a paddle board excursion in Cedar Key on Monday, according to deputies.
What we know:
The Levy County Sheriff's Office said the two 16-year-olds were last seen around 4 p.m. paddling toward Cedar Key from Atsena Otie Key. Both locations are just north of Citrus County.
The girls were sharing a black and white paddle board.
Pictured: The two missing 16-year-old girls. Courtesy: Levy County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO's Marine Unit, officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard are now searching by water and air.
What we don't know:
Officials haven't released the names of the girls who are missing.
