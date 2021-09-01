Florida tops 3.25 million COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Florida reported 18,608 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data updated Tuesday on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Florida now has had more than 3.25 million cases of COVID-19 among residents since the pandemic started in early 2020.

Meanwhile, more than one out of every three patients hospitalized in Florida has COVID-19, according to data maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More than half of the intensive care unit beds in the state are being occupied by patients with COVID-19.

Forty-nine Florida hospitals reported anticipating critical-care shortages by the end of the week.

The 15,682 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, however, were down nearly 9 percent from last Wednesday, when there were 17,164 COVID-19 hospitalizations.