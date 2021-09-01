Expand / Collapse search

Florida tops 3.25 million COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

By News Service of Florida staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Florida
The News Service of Florida

COVID hospitalizations fall for first time in 2 months

The Florida Hospital Association finally reported a decrease in COVID 19 hospitalizations last week, after eight straight weeks of increases.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida reported 18,608 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data updated Tuesday on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Florida now has had more than 3.25 million cases of COVID-19 among residents since the pandemic started in early 2020.

RELATED: As Florida mask fight rages, more children hospitalized

Meanwhile, more than one out of every three patients hospitalized in Florida has COVID-19, according to data maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More than half of the intensive care unit beds in the state are being occupied by patients with COVID-19.

RELATED: Public records lawsuit targets state of Florida over COVID-19 data

Forty-nine Florida hospitals reported anticipating critical-care shortages by the end of the week.

The 15,682 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, however, were down nearly 9 percent from last Wednesday, when there were 17,164 COVID-19 hospitalizations.