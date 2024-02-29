Florida tops list of spring break destinations as DeSantis pledges safety support

New travel booking data from AAA shows Florida is topping the list of spring break destinations this year.

"If there’s one place that defines spring break, it’s Florida," the group said in a news release. "Florida’s beaches, family-friendly attractions, and cruise ports make Florida a logical choice for in-state and out-of-state travelers seeking some fun in the sun."

Orlando is the top choice for spring break travelers this year, while Fort Lauderdale and Miami are the two most popular domestic cruise ports. But local beaches in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties will also see plenty of action.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's office uploaded an Instagram Reel on Wednesday reminding beachgoers that most beaches do not allow alcohol, littering, glass or dogs. In the caption, the sheriff's office urged visitors to check the rules before leaving home.

Neighboring law enforcement agencies will likely issue similar reminders and warnings in the coming days.

Earlier this month, Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged the historical challenges faced by Miami Beach during spring break. Speaking at the Florida Sheriffs Association Conference, the governor expressed support for local authorities and emphasized the need to maintain order during spring break.

"We’ve seen some of the things that have happened in Miami Beach. We have resources available. We want to work proactively with the local jurisdictions," remarked Gov. DeSantis.

"Spring break is what it is, but it should not be impeding the functioning of businesses in the area. It should not be impacting the quality of life of our residents. So, you have our support at the state level to do what you need to do to make sure the quality of life of your residents are maintained and order in the streets is maintained and businesses are able to function appropriately like they should."