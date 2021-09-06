Florida troopers search for hit-and-run driver in deadly Hillsborough pedestrian crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers released surveillance video of the deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian, where a driver fled after colliding with the woman and didn’t stop to help, they said.

Troopers said they hope to track down the driver involved in the August 30 crash that took place in Tampa.

The video shows the female pedestrian, a 32-year-old from Arizona, walking in a bicycle lane.

The vehicle was heading south on 56th Street, approaching Harney Road and didn’t remain in the travel lane, troopers said. The vehicle crashed into the pedestrian. Troopers said the woman passed away at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.

