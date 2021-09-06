Expand / Collapse search

Florida troopers search for hit-and-run driver in deadly Hillsborough pedestrian crash

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Tampa
FHP release surveillance video showing deadly hit-and-run crash in Tampa

A woman was walking in a bicycle lane in Tampa when a driver crashed into her from behind, and continued driving without stopping to help, troopers say. The pedestrian died and they are trying to track down the driver.

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers released surveillance video of the deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian, where a driver fled after colliding with the woman and didn’t stop to help, they said.

Troopers said they hope to track down the driver involved in the August 30 crash that took place in Tampa

The video shows the female pedestrian, a 32-year-old from Arizona, walking in a bicycle lane. 

Surveillance image provided by FHP

The vehicle was heading south on 56th Street, approaching Harney Road and didn’t remain in the travel lane, troopers said. The vehicle crashed into the pedestrian. Troopers said the woman passed away at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.
 