Florida to the White House: Donald Trump could hire officials in the Sunshine State as he heads back to D.C.

President-Elect Donald Trump is returning to the White House, with Florida on his mind. His new administration is likely to feature many names familiar to Florida voters, and to habitual followers of politics.

His top campaign assistant, Susie Wiles, will become his new chief of staff and the first woman to ever serve in the role.

Pictured: Susie Wiles, Trump's new chief of staff.

"Susie likes to stay in the background," he said Tuesday night, "she's not in the background."

Wiles is one of Florida's most veteran political players who ran his campaign, and will now run the White House. Trump had four chiefs of staff in his first four-year term, but she is hoping to be the only in his second.

"It's going to be a tight ship," said Kevin Cabrera, a Miami-Dade commissioner and Trump ally. "She has to make sure you've got professionals who represent the president, not themselves in place and making sure that his policies are being implemented."

Those auditioning for roles filled the airwaves in the run-up to the election. Three-term Sen. Marco Rubio, who serves on the intelligence and foreign relations committees, could become Secretary of State thanks to his interest in China, a key topic for Trump.

"I'm going to work with the Trump administration in whatever capacity they feel is best," Rubio said during an interview Thursday. "I'm not presumptuous to say they're going to pick me. Donald Trump makes that decision."

But another Florida heavyweight, Governor Ron DeSantis, is urging Trump along, posting on X on Wednesday that he'd like his surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, to be Trump's new Secretary of Health and Human Services.

If Ladapo or Rubio take jobs in Trump's administration, that would give DeSantis reign to make appointments and leave an additional stamp on a state he has transformed into a Republican haven.

Former State Sen. Jeff Brandes doesn't expect Trump's old grudges with DeSantis and Rubio to be a factor.

Pictured: Senator Marco Rubio.

"I think as long as they're in a state controlled by his own party, he's going to accept that," he said.

But, if Trump picks current members of Congress, that could set off special elections. If Republicans only control the House by a few seats, Republicans can't afford to be down a member for even a few weeks.

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Palm Coast), who has called Trump's first term "truly transformational," is a potential Secretary of Defense choice if his seat can be spared.

Trump's new chief of staff will have a voice in those decisions.

"Susie is one of the smartest people in this process," said Brandes, "and I think she will surround the president with the right people."

