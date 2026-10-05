Florida Wildland Firefighter Memorial near Brooksville to add 14th name

The Brief The Florida Wildland Firefighter Memorial in the Withlacoochee State Forest is preparing to add the name of Jason Norman, who died in April following a medical emergency. Florida Forest Service crews have battled more than 3,000 wildfires burning over 280,000 acres across the state this year. Annual Florida wildfires have surged from roughly 2,000 to nearly 3,000 per year since 2018, raising safety risks for wildland firefighters.



A solemn memorial hidden deep in the Withlacoochee State Forest will soon honor another fallen crew member who died while serving the Florida Forest Service.

Withlacoochee State Forest memorial

By the numbers:

Thirteen firefighters who have given their lives in battling wildfires are honored at the Withlacoochee State Forest, in a memorial fit for their sacrifice.

Because of a strong drought, Florida firefighters have put out more than 3,000 wildfires across the state this year, burning more than 280,000 acres.

More than 600 state firefighters risked their lives to save trees, property and wildlife.

"I think we like being out in the outdoors and in this environment," George Risko, a Florida Forest Service fire training officer, said. "I think it is something appealing about that. It is a little different."

It is different, and firefighter Joshua Deel knows it can change quickly.

"You've got to either get out of where you are, go back the way you came," Deel said. "You have to figure it out fast because the fire's still coming. And you're not sure if it's going to change direction."

The proof is buried more than a mile into the woods off U.S. 41 north of Brooksville.

"This is going to be everlasting," Risko said. "This will be here long after any of us are gone for our career."

The backstory:

Thirteen names are etched in stone at the Withlacoochee Training Center.

They died across the state in incidents where their dozers or trucks were overcome by fire, in crashes and health impacts.

It was dedicated in 1985 after Marco Miranda, 26, passed away while fighting a fire in 1985 when his dozer got overtaken east of Naples.

"It's a pretty constant reminder that, you know, this is not a desk job," Deel said.

Being so deep in the woods is a mixed bag for the memorial.

On the one hand, it's appropriate because all of these firefighters passed away while they were fighting forest fires.

On the other hand, it creates a challenge in raising awareness for what these firefighters and families go through.

Firefighters share personal stakes

What they're saying:

Risko trains new firefighters and says the memorial is part of his process.

"Every recruit class comes out and learns who these people are," Risko said. "They are our history. They came before us and lessons learned save lives."

The firefighter who died longest ago is Albert Newton. He died in Duval County in 1960.

Newton’s son, Charles, was 5 when his dad died, a day he still remembers.

"We heard a lot of sirens go by," Charles said. "We wonder[ed] what that's about."

Charles’ son and grandson are both firefighters.

"As I told my son and my grandson, I never want to see your names here," Charles said.

Florida Wildland Firefighter Memorial addition

What's next:

There is space for more though, and it's about to be filled.

Jason Norman passed away in April after a medical emergency.

"We will honor him appropriately to the family's wishes, and that's his family and our family," Risko said. "And he will be etched on this memorial and honored here."

Florida wildfire activity surge

Why you should care:

The challenges are growing for the Florida Forest Service.

Since 2018, the number of wildfires has grown from about 2,000 per year to just under 3,000 per year.

The fact that most are caused by humans adds extra meaning to the patron saint who watches over the memorial: Smokey.

"For every fire we prevent, every fire that we prevent is one we don't have to fight, and when we don’t have to, we might not end up on a memorial," Risko said.

It's another way of delivering the message of a sign that is posted deep in the training center.

"Let no man's ghost return and say his training failed him," Risko said.

It resonates strongest from deep in the woods.

The memorial is located at the Florida Forest Service Withlacoochee Forestry Training Center at 24059 Childs Rd., north of Brooksville.