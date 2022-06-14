Florida wildlife rescuers release same manatee for a third time

article

Third time's the charm.

Florida wildlife rescuers have released a manatee into the wild after he had been rescued for the third time.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the manatee, named "Matthew," was released into the waters in Blue Spring State Park, north of Orlando, last Thursday.

Matthew had first been rescued back in 2016 as an orphaned newborn calf, officials said.

Seen here in 2016, Matthew was originally captured as an orphaned newly born calf. (Photo courtesy: FWC)

RELATED: Florida plans for future feeding efforts to help save struggling manatees

He was taken in for a second time last year in Brevard County when rescuers noticed he was underweight.

Once he was medically cleared, he was released at Blue Spring State Park, but was monitored by Clearwater Marine Aquarium Staff.

FWC said it was CMA staff who recommended Matthew once again be rescued back in March because he was not acclimating well or feeding properly.

At that point, he was taken for rehabilitation at SeaWorld Orlando.

RELATED: Florida conservation groups sue EPA over water pollution killing off manatees, sea turtles

After several months, rescuers gave the male manatee the green light to once again be returned to the wild, and outfitted him with a satellite tag so they could continue to monitor him.

Anyone who spots an injured, sick or dead manatee is urged to contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.