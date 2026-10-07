Florida woman arrested after 30 dogs, disabled man found living in ‘inhumane’ conditions: LCSO

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The Brief Depraved living conditions inside a Florida home led to animal cruelty and adult neglect charges after investigators said they found 30 living dogs, one dead dog, and an adult male with a mental disability. Lee County deputies said they had to wear gas masks to navigate a home filled with feces, urine, lack of running water, and severe heat without air conditioning. Homeowner Mary Paulis was taken into custody and faces 31 criminal counts related to animal cruelty and vulnerable adult neglect.



Deputies in Florida arrested a woman after discovering dozens of dogs living in extreme neglect alongside a disabled adult inside a home without running water or air conditioning.

Florida animal rescue

What we know:

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence in North Fort Myers on Tuesday after receiving reports of animal hoarding and seeing a deceased dog outside. Upon arriving, officers said they smelled decomposition coming from a kennel in front of the garage and confirmed a dead dog was inside.

Inside the home, investigators said they found 30 living dogs confined to overcrowded kennels surrounded by urine and feces. Six puppies in one kennel were completely covered in their own waste, and several animals were underweight or had untreated injuries, according to LCSO.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Conditions were so severe that deputies required gas masks and protective equipment to enter.

Disabled adult living conditions

What we know:

During the investigation, deputies said they found an adult male with a mental disability living in the home with his parents. According to investigators, his body was covered in numerous bites believed to be from fleas inside the residence.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Special Victims Unit detectives noted that the man's bedroom lacked a bed and was covered in trash. Investigators said the home had no functioning air conditioning, limited ventilation, and no running water.

Criminal charges filed

What we know:

Lee County Domestic Animal Services assisted deputies in removing the 30 living dogs and the deceased dog from the property.

The homeowner, Mary Paulis, arrived at the scene shortly after deputies arrived and was detained.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Carmine Marceno called the situation "absolutely inhumane," and Paulis was charged with 31 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and neglect of a disabled adult.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the current medical status or location of the adult male and the rescued animals.