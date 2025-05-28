Florida woman killed after crashing into semi-truck while trying to pass car in no-passing zone: PCSO
MULBERRY, Fla. - A woman died after Polk County deputies say she tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a semi-truck head-on.
What we know:
The sheriff's office says the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 640 near Watson Rd. southeast of Mulberry.
According to PCSO, a 36-year-old Ft. Meade woman driving a GMC Terrain was driving aggressively, passing others and speeding through a flashing red signal before trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
The SUV then hit an oncoming semi-truck, according to deputies, killing the woman at the scene.
Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the driver of the semi-truck went to the hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
PCSO did not release the name of the woman who died.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
