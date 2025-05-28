Florida woman killed after crashing into semi-truck while trying to pass car in no-passing zone: PCSO

The Brief A 36-year-old Ft. Meade woman died Tuesday night after Polk County deputies say she crashed head-on into a semi-truck. PCSO says the woman tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving aggressively on Hwy. 640. The semi-truck driver went to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to deputies.



A woman died after Polk County deputies say she tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a semi-truck head-on.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 640 near Watson Rd. southeast of Mulberry.

According to PCSO, a 36-year-old Ft. Meade woman driving a GMC Terrain was driving aggressively, passing others and speeding through a flashing red signal before trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The SUV then hit an oncoming semi-truck, according to deputies, killing the woman at the scene.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the driver of the semi-truck went to the hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

PCSO did not release the name of the woman who died.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

