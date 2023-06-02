Woman was shoplifting at Florida mall when her car burst into flames with 2 children left alone inside: police

A Florida woman was arrested for leaving two children unattended in a car that went up in flames outside a Seminole County mall, leaving them injured, police said.

Alicia Moore, 24, of Orlando, was arrested and taken to jail on charges of aggravated child neglect and arson.

According to an Oviedo Police Department arrest report, on May 26, Moore parked her car outside the Dillard's department store at the Oviedo Mall and left two children, "who could not care for themselves," inside the vehicle.

She then went inside the store where she and a man began to shoplift items, the report stated.

After one hour, she began to leave the Dillard's store only to find her car fully engulfed in flames.

Police said she dropped the stolen items before leaving the store.

Video shared by the City of Oviedo showed flames ripping through the car, shattering its windows as black smoke filled the air.

Shoppers saw the massive fire and quickly jumped into action to rescue the children from the car, which was completely totaled.

One of the children had multiple first-degree burns specifically to her face and ears, the report stated.

Police do not know what sparked the fire, but because the fire happened during a commission of a felony, Moore was charged with arson.