Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday underway. Here's what's included

The Brief Florida's sales tax holiday for back-to-school shoppers is officially underway. Shoppers can avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, shoes and backpacks that cost $100 or less, school supplies that cost $50 or less and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less. The tax holiday lasts the entire month of August.



What's included in the sales tax holiday?

Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use at a sales price of $1,500 or less.

Personal computers* include:

Calculators

Desktops

Electronic book readers

Handhelds

Laptops

Tablets

Tower computers

*The term does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.

Personal computer-related accessories*+ include:

Keyboards

Mice

Modems

Monitors

Nonrecreational software

Other peripheral devices

Personal digital assistants

Routers

*The listed accessories are tax-exempt regardless of whether they are used in association with a personal computer base unit.

+ The term does not include furniture or systems, devices, software, monitors with a television tuner, or peripherals that are designed or intended primarily for recreational use.

Wallets and bags* with a sales price of $50 or less per item, including:

Backpacks

Diaper bags

Fanny packs

Handbags

*Briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags are excluded.

School supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, including:

Binders

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Computer disks

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue or paste

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Notebook filler paper

Pencils

Pens

Poster board

Poster paper

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staples used to secure paper products

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less:

Flashcards or other learning cards

Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills

Matching or other memory games

Puzzle books and search-and-find books

Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

Clothing, footwear, and accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item, including:

Shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, shorts, and other apparel

Shoes, boots, sandals, and other footwear

Accessories such as belts, hats, gloves, and scarves

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

While Florida has held back-to-school tax holidays of varying lengths in most years, lawmakers this spring approved making it an every-August occurrence.