Florida's COVID-19 cases near 20,000, increasing 909 Sunday; 461 dead

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 909 since Saturday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 19,895.

The number of deaths has reached 461, an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 19,895 cases, 19,337 are Florida residents while 558 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A Pasco County Fire Rescue employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The employee is the first known case of COVID-19 in Pasco County government.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 759

Pinellas: 455

Sarasota: 226

Manatee: 236

Sumter: 110

Polk: 254

Citrus: 71

Hernando: 71

Pasco: 160

Highlands: 56

DeSoto: 20

Hardee: 3

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Sunday night, 2,633 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 185,520 people have been tested in the state as of Saturday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

