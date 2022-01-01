Expand / Collapse search

Florida’s COVID-19 cases set single-day record

By AP News Staff
Associated Press

Long lines, confusion at Tampa COVID-19 testing site

Josh Cascio reports.

TAMPA, Fla. - On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. 

That tally raises the 7-day average daily to 42,600, which is twice as high as it was at the peak of this summer's surge when the delta variant fueled a surge of infections in the state. 

Friday's report marks a single-day record for the number of new cases in Florida. It breaks the record set a day earlier when more than 58,000 cases were reported in the state.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has spiked in Florida and across the nation during the holiday season.

