Florida's gas tax holiday is ending, meaning prices at the pump will jump Tuesday

Prices at the pump will look a little scarier when drivers hit the road following Halloween as Florida’s gas tax holiday is scheduled to come to an end.

For the past month, Floridians have filled up their tank without worrying about a gas tax which came out to a 25¢ per gallon savings. However, the new month will bring with it higher gas prices. On Nov. 1, the gas tax holiday will come to an end, meaning drivers can expect gas to be 25¢ more expensive than what is on Oct. 31.

While the month-long tax break has definitely made a difference when it comes to saving a few bucks at the pump, some drivers said the price of gas is just too high in general, meaning the 25¢ increase is going to be felt.

The current average price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.29, which means the average price for gas come Nov. 1 should rise to about $3.54, reports AAA. When the sales tax holiday went into effect at the beginning of Oct., gas prices declined by 22 cents within a couple of days, falling from $3.39 to $3.17 per gallon.

"Every time I fill it up, I used to be able to fill it up for like $20. Now it's like almost $40. And it's heart-wrenching every time. But, you know, with gas prices, it's one of those things for me where it's like, what am I going to do? I got to get places," Genna Williams, a local driver, told FOX 13.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida was $3.29 on Sunday, just below the state average from one year ago and $1.60 less than the record-high price of $4.89 per gallon set in June.

But those high prices are a reminder to be smart when filling up because even a couple of cents in savings could go a long way on the overall total.

Gas prices fluctuate depending on location. So, to find the best deal, shop around. Websites like www.gasbuddy.com can also be useful.