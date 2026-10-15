Florida's restrictive child social media law is back on after court victory

The Brief Florida can now enforce its restrictive social media law after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction. The law bans accounts for kids under 14 and requires parental permission for 14-and 15-year-olds. Tech trade groups filed suit claiming the law violates First Amendment rights, but a court panel ruled it is likely constitutional.



A federal appeals court cleared the way Wednesday for Florida to enforce a law that bans children under 14 from having social media accounts.

Florida social media law approved

What we know:

A 3-0 opinion by a panel from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the law is likely constitutional because it targets addictive features and algorithms rather than content. Signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024, the legislation prohibits kids under 14 from opening social media accounts and mandates parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds.

Information requested from officials

What we don't know:

The Florida attorney general's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment following the ruling. It remains unclear when state officials will begin active enforcement of the restrictions.

Challenge to child online safety rules

The backstory:

The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice sued the state, arguing the ban violated free-speech rights for both platforms and users. A judge in 2025 agreed and issued an injunction to stop the law, but that decision was placed on hold while the appeals court heard the case.

Legal battle returns to trial court

What's next:

With the injunction now overturned, the lawsuit moves back to a federal court in Tallahassee. NetChoice lawyer Paul Taske said the organization is disappointed and evaluating its legal options to protect online rights and parental decision-making.