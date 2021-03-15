Floridians who are at least 60 years old now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

Starting today, more Floridians become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine shot as the state officially lowers the age requirement to 60 and older.

So far, nearly two-thirds of seniors in Florida have received at least one dose. Some vaccination sites across the state have seen the demand waver in recent weeks, which is why Governor Ron DeSantis said last week it’s time to start opening the availability to more people. He says he’ll continue to prioritize those most vulnerable -- which means older Floridians first.

"We have encouraging signals about the supply, both in terms of what the state is getting allocated, but also through the federal pharmacy program," he said. "If you're in that 55 to 59 age bracket, we want to lower that very soon, as well. We may be able to do that quicker than initially anticipated."

Right now, the vaccine available at multiple locations, including several pharmacies, as well as state and federally run vaccine sites. The largest is the FEMA site in Hillsborough County at the Tampa Greyhound Track, where officials are administering at least 2,000 doses per day 7 days a week.

Appointments can be made at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Walk-up patients are welcome.

In addition to county, state, and federal vaccine sites, the list of participating pharmacy locations for chains like CVS, Publix, Walgreens, Walmart, and Winn Dixie continues to grow.

Hillsborough County will also open a third vaccine site inside the T. Pepin Hospitality Centre at 4121 North 50th Street in Tampa.

According to the CDC, more than 69 million people have received at least one shot, and more than 37 million are fully vaccinated. In Florida, more than 4.2 million people have been at least partially vaccinated, about 2.3 million have completed the series.

About another 76,000 have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

President Joe Biden previously announced all Americans who want a vaccine shot should be able to make an appointment by May 1.