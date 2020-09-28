For first time in nearly 40 years, Tampa Greek Festival will be canceled

article

It's an annual event that has been around for four decades, but this year, the Tampa Greek Festival just won't happen because of the pandemic.

In a statement, event organizers said the decision was made "in an effort to ensure the safety of our visitors, sponsors, vendors, parishioners, and volunteers.

"In the best interest of our community, the Tampa Greek Festival will not host its unique weekend of food, faith, and culture," they wrote. "For 39-years, 'Eat, Dance, and Be Greek!' rang throughout South Tampa as friends and neighbors eagerly awaited our freshly-prepared dishes, invigorating music, and lively dancing."

It's one of the county's oldest cultural celebrations, and the highlights are, unforgettably, the freshly-prepared Mediterranean-style food. The three-day event usually attracts over 10,000 people.

It takes place at the St. John Greek Orthodox Church, located on Swann Avenue. The event is a major fundraiser, and 10% of the net proceeds are donated to local charities, according to event organizers.

They are still accepting donations though. Organizers said those interested can donate in the following ways:

Checks by mail: 2418 W. Swann Ave. Tampa, Fl. 33609

Online: tampagreekfestival.com or stjohntpa.org

They ask for donations to be designated as, “Local charities/TGF Cancellation.”

