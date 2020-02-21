Forecast: It will be much cooler, drier – just in time for the weekend

A very thin line of showers moved through early Friday morning, bringing a huge temperature drop.

As people wake up across Tampa Bay, they will be dealing with the “transition” phase. Typically, when a cold front arrives at that time, the highest temperatures of the day are in the morning, explained FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

For instance, at 4 a.m. in Tampa it was 70 degrees. By 5 a.m., it was 57 degrees. Friday’s high temperature will be about 62 degrees.

“Grab your jackets,” he said. “Understand it’s going to be a cold, cold day in the area.”

Osterberg said north winds are coming into the area, bringing in the colder air. When the sun goes down Friday night, temperatures will drop even further – down to the low 40s.

By Saturday, expect pleasant and sunny weather, he said.

“I think Sunday afternoon will be perfection around here with highs in the mid-70s,” Osterberg explained. “It really turns out to be a nice, sunny weekend. It’s just turning much colder this morning.