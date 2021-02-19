Former Brooksville mayor arrested for child pornography

Kevin Hohn, 65, former Brooksville mayor, has been arrested and charged for possessing and distributing images showing children being sexually abused, according to the United State Department of Justice.

Investigators say in September and December 2020, they learned that an internet protocol address distributed child pornography images and videos. Investigators traced the IP address to Hohn’s residence.

On Friday, investigators executed a search warrant at Hohn’s home. They found Hohn sitting in his office at a computer that was connected to an external hard drive. Investigators say they found more than 100 images of minors engaging in sexually explicit acts were found on that hard drive.

Within these images, investigators say they discovered images of apparent child pornography that had been covertly recorded inside of Hohn’s home.

In addition to being the former mayor of Brooksville, Hohn is a retired special agent with the Internal Revenue Service.