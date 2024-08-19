Former Bucs player arrested after allegedly urinating on passenger during flight

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of urinating on a passenger during a flight.

The 2008 first-round pick was on a Delta flight headed to Dublin when the airline said he acted in an "unruly" manner.

The flight was routed back to Logan Airport in Boston, and he was taken into custody after the plane had landed.

Police told Boston 25 News that Cherilus was arrested for disorderly conduct.

"Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement," a Delta spokesperson told the Boston outlet. "Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel."

The other passengers boarded a plane to Ireland on Sunday night - he is scheduled to be arraigned in a Boston court Monday.

Cherlius starred as an offensive lineman during his time at Boston College - he redshifted in 2013 and then became the 17th overall pick in 2008 by the Detroit Lions.

In his first eight seasons, out of the 117 games he played, he started in 113 of them.

He spent his first five seasons in Detroit before signing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency ahead of the 2013 season - his $35 million contract made him the highest-paid right tackle at the time.

However, he only lasted two seasons there, despite signing for five years. He then spent his final two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2017.

