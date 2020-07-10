Former Florida governor Wayne Mixson's funeral to be held Friday

article

A private funeral service will be held for Florida's 39th governor who passed away this week.

Wayne Mixson died at the age of 98 on Wednesday. He only served as governor for three days, the shortest in state history, after Governor Bob Graham resigned early to take his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Mixson became governor on January 3, 1987 and made close to 200 appointments before Governor Bob Martinez was sworn in as governor.

The two-term lieutenant governor said his three days as governor were “fully packed.”

Mixson was born June 16, 1922, on his family’s farm near New Brockton, Alabama, just north of the Florida border, and joined the Navy during World War II, serving as a blimp anti-submarine observer. After the war, he attended Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania before graduating from the University of Florida in 1947 with a business degree.

Mixson died at his home in Tallahassee surrounded by his wife, Margie, and loved ones, according to a statement issued by his family.

His loved ones will hold a private funeral service at 5 p.m. Friday. It will be livestreamed on the Bevis Funeral Home website. A brief committal service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Central time Saturday at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

