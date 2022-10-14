Former Hernando County deputy arrested for sexual battery on victim while on duty, sheriff’s office says

article

A former Hernando County deputy was arrested for sexual battery after coercing a victim to have sexual relations with him, the sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, the former deputy, 30-year-old Zachary Carter, was in uniform and on duty during two different occasions earlier this year. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Carter indicated that the victim would face arrest for failing to comply.

A lengthy criminal investigation began, and Carter resigned from the sheriff's office once he was notified of the investigation. The former deputy worked with the sheriff's office from 2018 to 2022 and had no previous disciplinary actions in his file, officials said.

READ: Spring Hill murder of 22-year-old Alek Smith remains unsolved four years later

"I'm both disappointed and appalled by the actions of this former deputy," Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. "I hold my employees to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism and will not tolerate any departure from those standards."

The investigation revealed Carter did commit the acts of sexual battery that were described by the victim. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

Carter turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with sexual battery with no serious personal injury, Hernando County deputies said. His bond was set at $10,000.