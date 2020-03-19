Former officer, mother of his children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Poinciana

article

A former police officer from Puerto Rico murdered the mother of his children, according to the Polk County sheriff. He said it appears the suspect then took his own life.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect called the victim's parents Wednesday and told them to come pick up his daughters -- ages 3 and 7 -- immediately. When they entered the home, located near Cedar Road and Lake Marion Creed Road, around midnight, it was completely dark.

The sheriff said they made no contact with the suspect got the children and left. Then, they called 911.

Deputies arrived and began speaking to the suspect through a closed door, and that's when he told them he shot the victim in the head, the sheriff explained. A SWAT team was called.

Throughout the night, the suspect spoke to SWAT team members, and the sheriff said they were treating the incident as a hostage situation. Sheriff Grady said, at the time, they couldn't confirm whether the female was alive.

"The guy is very polite as he talks to our folks," Grady explained. "He said, 'You are my brothers in law enforcement I would never hurt you, but if you come into the house I will kill myself.'"

Later in the morning, deputies said they heard what sounded like a gunshot. The SWAT team "breached" a window and the corner of the home, and sent in a robot. They discovered the suspect was dead from an apparent "self-inflicted contact wound" and the victim's body was seen nearby.

During the early stages of the investigation, Grady said detectives discovered the suspect was texting the family and sent them a video clip. The video was a "confession" by the victim.

Grady said the victim was clearly distressed, and said she to met a gentleman for pizza, went to his home, and engaged in sexual relations.

"She was being forced to give that quote,unquote confession. Then, he takes that information and sends it to her mom and other relatives," Grady said. "This is evil, pure evil."

He added that they weren't married, but have been living together for a significant amount of time. They share another young daughter, who is in Puerto Rico.

About a decade ago, Grady said the suspect was under investigation for accidentally discharging a weapon that resulted in his partner dying. He later moved to Poinciana from Puerto Rico and was working as an Uber driver part-time.



