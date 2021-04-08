Expand / Collapse search

Former officer's theater-shooting trial now set for February 2022

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
Curtis Reeves / file

TAMPA, Fla. - A judge has set a tentative trial date for retired Tampa police officer Curtis Reeves. He's accused of shooting and killing a man in 2014 at a Wesley Chapel movie theater. 

Yesterday, the judge set Reeves’ new trial date for February of 2022.

Reeves was not present for the remote hearing. He's been out of jail on bond, with an ankle monitor, since the 2014 shooting.

His trial was originally scheduled for October of 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

