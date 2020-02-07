Former partner in ice cream truck business testifies in Keetley trial

Michael Keetley, who some may know as ‘Mike the ice cream man,’ has spent the last 10 years in jail. Before that, he spent 10 years driving around in his ice cream truck seeking revenge.

Today, Keetley is a murder defendant charged with killing two men and trying to kill four others.

David Beckwith, who teamed up to sell ice cream in the neighborhood with Keetley, says his partner began accusing customers of robbing him and going into what he said were sketchy neighborhoods.

Beckwith said he had enough.

“I wanted out of the van. I put a gun to his head and I told him if he did not pull over I was going to shoot him in the head and he finally pulled over," said Beckwith.

Prosecutor say 10 months after Keetley was robbed and shot in his ice cream truck, he was out for revenge. Ice cream customer Johnny Sanchez remembers a bizarre conversation with Keetley.

"Out of nowhere, he just asked if I knew somebody by the name ‘creeper,’” said Sanchez.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say on Thanksgiving Day, Keetley approached a group of men on a porch and began shooting. Two men were killed and four others were severely injured in the massacre.

But Keetley's defense attorney Lyann Goudie says what happened afterward was a series of rumors and misinformation, leading to the surviving victims pointing the finger at the wrong guy.

"All of a sudden, Jose goes, 'That’s him. That’s the shooter,’” explained Goudie.

Now the jury will have to decide whose story they believe.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.