Former Rays executive weighs in on Rays' past and future ahead of new book

The Brief The Tampa Baseball Museum gives a close-up of all five managers in the history of the Rays. The display will be up through April. A former Rays executive gives his opinions on the franchise's history and where to go next.



Many people thought all along that the Tampa Bay Rays should play in Tampa rather than St. Petersburg , but no one predicted it would take a hurricane to blow the roof off Tropicana Field to make it happen, at least temporarily.

The backstory:

Considering the trials and tribulations of getting the team together, running the team and deciding where the team should play, it shouldn’t be surprising to see the saga continue to unfold.

Now the Tampa Baseball Museum, housed in the historic Al Lopez House in Ybor City , is giving us a close look at the five managers who have led the team during its 27 years.

Larry Rothschild was the first Devil Rays manager in 1998.

What they're saying:

"Larry was, I mean, it was a little overwhelming for everybody, to start a franchise like that," says Rick Vaughn, former VP of communications for the Rays.

Vaughn was with the team for more than 20 years, working with all five managers of the Rays and Devil Rays. Those managers included Hal McRae.

"I really respected Hal. He worked incredibly hard to get that thing turned around, and it just wasn't going to happen," says Vaughn.

Tampa’s own "Sweet" Lou Piniella followed McRae.

"I love Lou. I love his passion and desire to win," says Vaughn.

Joe Madden made an impression on many, including Vaughn.

"I don’t know where to start with Joe," says Vaughn. "I’ve learned so much from Joe."

Then there’s current manager, Kevin Cash.

"He’s so smart, such a smart guy. I don’t think Cash gets enough credit for his baseball IQ," Vaughn said.

Big picture view:

All five managers have faced ups and downs with the Rays. Some might say we’re back where we started, with questions still swirling around whether a new ballpark will be built in St. Pete or Tampa.

"I love St. Petersburg. I worked in the dome for 21 years," says Vaughn.

Vaughn concedes, however, that it may be time to look to Tampa.

"Now a lot of those teams are doing stuff Joe did 15 years ago," says Vaughn.

Vaughn and Madden both have new books.

Vaughn’s is about the long history of Spring Training baseball in the Bay Area. Madden’s book brings the zen.

"He knows psychologically about giving players empowerment and making their own decisions," says Vaughn.

Local perspective:

Stories and artifacts from all five Rays managers will be on display through April at the Tampa Baseball Museum. For more information, click here .

