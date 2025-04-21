VIDEO: Man attacks child after assuming she had thrown eggs at his apartment, HCSO says

The Brief A man attacked a child after assuming she had thrown eggs at his apartment, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 43-year-old Marius Mutu claimed that he was trying to take a picture of the girl's face to show to the apartment manager. HCSO did not provide information about who may have been throwing the eggs at Mutu's apartment.



Video has been released of a man attacking an 11-year-old girl after telling deputies that he thought she was responsible for eggs being thrown at his apartment for the past week.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested Marius Mutu, 43, after he chased the girl down, forced her to the ground and restrained her until bystanders at Allison Park Place in Tampa intervened.

Mutu claimed that he was trying to take a picture of the girl's face to show to the apartment manager after assuming she had thrown eggs at his apartment.

Deputies arrested Mutu at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says that this type of response is unacceptable.

What they're saying:

"This type of behavior is not only unacceptable, it's reprehensible. The safety of our children is non-negotiable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This child endured a terrifying and traumatic experience at the hands of someone who chose to take matters into his own hands. We remain committed to protecting our children and ensuring those who harm them are held fully accountable."

What we don't know:

HCSO did not provide information about who may have been throwing the eggs at Mutu's apartment.

