Tampa Police Chief releases open letter to community marking his 100th day on the job

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw released an open letter to the Tampa community Monday, marking his first 100 days on the job.

In the letter he expressed his focus on "community-oriented policing, strengthening of community relations, recruitment efforts and future initiatives."

To highlight his department's renewed focus on community-oriented policing, Chief Bercaw walked through Tampa communities, meeting with neighbors, community watch organizers and business leaders.

"People need to feel comfortable to tell you what's happening," Bercaw told FOX 13. "[Community-oriented policing] is where we take that extra five minutes to where you get to know that citizen in your area or the citizen gets to know that officer."

Bercaw said he hopes neighbors will be on a first-name basis with the officers who patrol their communities.

In his open letter, the chief pointed out new programs his department has launched during his first 100 days.

That includes Town Hall Tuesdays, which was "launched as an open forum for residents to meet with department personnel and provide relevant updates about what is happening in their neighborhood," and the Sharing Possibilities with Our Residents Through Sports (S.P.O.R.T.S.) initiative, which is "geared towards creating a positive relationship between law enforcement and the city's younger residents through our shared love of sports."

The chief said he's also seen a rise in neighborhood watch groups.

"There's only a thousand of us and 400,000 citizens. That's how we're going to make Tampa safer together," he said.

According to Tampa Police, community-oriented policing is paying dividends: murders are down 20 percent so far this year, gun-related crimes are down 12 percent and the chief said they're solving more cases than last year.

"Community policing not only reduces crime, but it improves the quality of life, which is our mission so far," Bercaw said.

Bercaw took over as chief following the controversy surrounding previous Chief Mary O'Connor, who resigned after body camera footage showed her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County deputy during a traffic stop.